GIFT City sees first IPO as XED invites bids for its maiden offering

XED Executive Development IPO: XED Executive Development has become the first company from GIFT City to open its initial public offering (IPO), launching its issue for public subscription on Monday, March 16, 2026. The subscription window to bid for the XED Executive Development will remain open until March 24, 2026.

The public issue is being offered at a price band of $10–$10.5 per share, in a fully dollar-denominated offering, and is accessible to eligible global investors. Upon closure, the shares will be listed on NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) and India International Exchange (India INX), both based at GIFT City.

Commenting on the development, V Balasubramaniam, managing director & CEO, NSE IX, said, “Today marks a great beginning for GIFT City, and indeed for Indian capital markets. With XED’s IPO now open for subscription, we are witnessing the realisation of what GIFT City has always aspired to be—a world-class, internationally accessible financial hub. NSE International Exchange is honoured to be a part of this milestone, and we look forward to welcoming global investors as they participate in India’s first GIFT City IPO.”