Bajaj Housing Finance approves to file IPO to raise Rs 4,000 crore

The IPO would be subject to market conditions, approvals and regulatory clearances, the company added.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
India's Bajaj Housing Finance approved to file for an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,000 crore ($479.2 million) on Thursday.
 
The firm, a unit of non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance, said the IPO would include a sale of shares by existing shareholders.
 

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had released a list of upper-layer NBFCs, or those entities with 500 billion rupees of assets under management.
 
According to RBI norms, Bajaj Housing Finance, which was a part of the list, was required to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.
 
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

