Bharat Coking Coal sets IPO price band at ₹21-23: Check key details here

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Bharat Coking Coal, wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹21 to ₹23 per share. The company is set to launch its maiden public issue on Friday, January 9, 2026.

The IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 465.7 million equity shares worth up to ₹1,071 crore. Under the OFS, promoter Coal India will offload a part of its stake. Hence, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Bharat Coking Coal is the largest coking coal producer in India in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), accounting for 58.50 per cent of the domestic coking coal production in FY25. It was incorporated in 1972 to mine and supply coking coal concentrated in mines located at Jharia, Jharkhand and Raniganj, West Bengal coalfields. The company's primary product is coking coal, with an estimated reserve of approximately 7,910 million tonnes, as of April 1, 2024. It produces various grades of coking coal, non-coking coal and washed coals for applications primarily in the steel and power industries.

Here are the key details of Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Bharat Coking Coal IPO key dates According to the RHP, Bharat Coking Coal IPO will open for public subscription on January 9 and close on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Bharat Coking Coal will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Friday, January 16, 2026. Bharat Coking Coal IPO lot size The company has set the lot size for an application at 600 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹13,800 to bid for one lot of 600 shares at the upper end price.