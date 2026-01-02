Sebi approves eight IPOs, including confidential filings by Indira IVF

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given its observations for eight initial public offerings (IPOs), including the confidential filings of Indira IVF and Rays of Belief.

The other issues that received Sebi’s observations include Chartered Speed, Glass Wall Systems India, Shriram Food Industry, RKCPL, Tempsens Instruments, and Jerai Fitness.

Fertility chain Indira IVF had refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in July 2025, after withdrawing its draft offer document in March last year.

Confidential filing is a mechanism by which a company’s initial offer document is not available to the public. Sebi observations usually indicate that the regulator has given its nod to the IPO, but in a confidential filing, the company will have to make the document public for public feedback post-Sebi observations before it is cleared.