Chinese AI chipmaker Biren's shares surge 76% in Hong Kong trading debut

Shares of Chinese AI chip designer Shanghai Biren Technology closed up 76 per cent in their Hong Kong debut on Friday, the financial hub's first listing of 2026.

The company’s shares opened at HK$35.70, hit an intraday high of HK$42.88 and closed at HK$34.46, up 76 per cent from the offer price of HK$19.60.

That compared to a 2.8 per cent rise for the benchmark Hang Seng Index. Biren was also the third most actively traded stock by turnover on the Hong Kong bourse, with 150.7 million shares worth HK$5.52 billion ($707.7 million) changing hands.

The strong debut follows a blockbuster year for Hong Kong’s equity market in 2025 and heralds a wave of chip and AI offerings this year as China accelerates efforts to strengthen domestic alternatives in response to US curbs on technology exports.