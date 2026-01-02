Home / Markets / IPO / Veegaland Developers files DRHP for IPO, eyes ₹250-crore via fresh issue

Veegaland Developers files DRHP for IPO, eyes ₹250-crore via fresh issue

Veegaland Developers IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of face value ₹10 each aggregating up to ₹250 crore

initial public offering, IPO
Veegaland Developers IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 2:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Real estate developer Veegaland Developers, a part of the V-Guard Group, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The proposed maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of face value ₹10 each aggregating up to ₹250 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
According to the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for funding a part of the expenses to be incurred in the development of their ongoing projects and for upcoming projects, estimated at up to ₹111.60 crore. Additionally, funds will be used for the acquisition of an identified land parcel for undertaking residential real estate projects, estimated at ₹18.49 crore. The remaining funds will be used for funding the unidentified acquisition of land and general corporate purposes.
 
MUFG Intime is the registrar for the issue. Cumulative Capital is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Veegaland Developers financial overview

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, Veegaland Developers reported a revenue from operations of ₹124.15 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹11.52 crore. In the fiscal 2025 (FY25), the company posted revenue from operations of ₹192.37 crore, up 73.67 per cent from ₹110.76 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹33.77 crore, almost twice compared to ₹16.72 crore in FY24. Its PAT surged to ₹20.42 crore against ₹7.86 crore in the previous fiscal. 

About Veegaland Developers

Veegaland Developers is engaged in the planning, development and sale of multi-storied residential apartment projects in the state of Kerala. It caters to mid-premium, premium, ultra-premium, luxe-series and ultra-luxury residential segments. It has undertaken projects in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur in the state of Kerala, India. According to the ICRA Report, as of December 8, 2025, the company is ranked as Kerala’s fastest-selling real estate developer.
 
As of October 31, 2025, Veegaland has completed 10 residential projects aggregating to 11.05 lakh square feet of saleable area, and has ongoing 9 projects aggregating 12.67 lakh square feet of saleable area. The company also maintains land reserves aggregating 7.20 acres across Kochi and Trivandrum, Kerala.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Last day! Modern Diagnostic IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP

E to E Transportation IPO booked 526x; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Gabion Technologies IPO opens on Jan 6: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Oyo parent Prism files for ₹6,650 crore IPO via confidential route

Bagmane Group files draft papers with Sebi for ₹4,000-cr Reit IPO

Topics :Stock MarketStock Market NewsIPOsIPO marketipo filingMarkets

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story