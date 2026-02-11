Biopol Chemicals IPO booked 22x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of speciality chemicals manufacturer Biopol Chemicals is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The maiden public issue closed for subscription on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, receiving a solid response from investors.

Biopol Chemicals IPO received an overall subscription of 22.33 times, with bids for 61.26 million shares against 2.74 million shares on offer. The portion reserved for Non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked over 24.49 times, followed by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota at 21.05 times, and the retail investors' portion was booked 21 times.

Here's how to check Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status: Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status from the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the registrar, Bigshare Services. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check Biopol Chemicals' IPO allotment status directly: Check Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status on BSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html Biopol Chemicals IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company’s shares were trading at around ₹112 apiece, commanding a premium of ₹4 or 3.7 per cent on Wednesday. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of actual market performance.