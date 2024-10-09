Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Hyundai to invest $3 bn IPO proceeds to enhance R&D, new car development

Hyundai to invest $3 bn IPO proceeds to enhance R&D, new car development

The IPO, which will be India's biggest ever, opens to investors next week and will involve the South Korean parent company selling up to a 17.5 per cent stake in its Indian division

Hyundai
Hyundai, which entered the Indian market 28 years ago, has gained popularity for its affordable cars. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 4:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it plans to use proceeds from a record $3 billion IPO of its Indian unit to enhance its research efforts and develop new cars, aspiring to transform the South Asian country into a manufacturing hub for emerging markets.

The IPO, which will be India's biggest ever, opens to investors next week and will involve the South Korean parent company selling up to a 17.5 per cent stake in its Indian division, valuing the business at up to $19 billion.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While the exact allocation of the IPO proceeds is yet to be decided, Hyundai will "invest aggressively in new products, future technology and research and development capabilities of the India unit," Unsoo Kim, managing director of Hyundai's local entity, said.

"India is one of the most exciting auto markets in the world," Kim said during a press event in Mumbai, adding it was the right time to expand operations and "become a home brand, a trusted brand in India".

"(The) IPO will ensure that Hyundai Motor India is even more dedicated to success in India," he added.

Hyundai is India's second-largest carmaker by sales with about 15 per cent share of the country's passenger vehicle market and trails only Maruti Suzuki which has a more than 40 per cent share.

More From This Section

Physics Wallah in talks with investment bankers, preps for public listing

Investors subscribe Garuda Construction IPO 1.9 times offer size on Day 1

NSDL gets Sebi nod for IPO over a year after filing offer document

Hero Motors withdraws DRHP documents for raising Rs 900 crore through IPO

Suraksha Diagnostic gets Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through IPO

Hyundai, which entered the Indian market 28 years ago, has gained popularity for its affordable cars such as the Santro and sports-utility vehicle Creta. The company plans to launch new electric vehicles, establish charging stations and introduce hybrid cars in India starting in 2027.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hyundai Motor India to launch $3 bn IPO on Oct 15, know its operations

Hyundai Motor India IPO: Key details out; Check timeline, price, GMP & more

Hyundai India to open $3 billion IPO at Rs 1,865-1,960 price band: Report

IPO fundraise thus far in 2024 third highest in primary market history

Hyundai Motor India IPO gets approval from market regulator Sebi: Report

Topics :Hyundai Motor India HyundaiIPOsinitial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story