Brigade Hotel Ventures to add 960 rooms by FY28, focus on luxury segment

Brigade Hotel Ventures plans to add 960 rooms to its portfolio by FY28, targeting the luxury market. The company also aims to raise Rs 759.6 crore through its IPO, opening on July 24

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures (Photo: Company Website)
The IPO will open on July 24 and close on July 28. It comprises fresh issues of shares worth Rs 759.6 crore with a face value of Rs 10 each. (Photo: Company Website)
Roshni Shekhar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Brigade Hotel Ventures, a part of Brigade Group, is expected to add around 960 rooms to its current portfolio of over 1,600 rooms by FY28 and FY29, focusing on expansion through the luxury segment.
 
The hotel asset management company is expected to raise Rs 759.6 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will open on July 24 and close on July 28. It comprises fresh issues of shares worth Rs 759.6 crore with a face value of Rs 10 each. The price band of the issue is fixed at Rs 85 to Rs 90 per equity share.
 
“One of the objectives of the IPO is to allow this new entity to explore markets where the parent company is not already present. For example, it could be strong leisure markets like Goa or religious tourism markets. We are also interested in expanding in the western region,” said Nirupa Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Hotel Ventures. “India has huge potential in the branded rooms segment. The country can absorb another 50,000 to 100,000 rooms in the next five to seven years.”
 
Brigade Hotel Ventures has a strong presence in the southern market, with one hotel in GIFT City. Currently, it is present in five cities with plans to expand to two more, Shankar added. The company has management contracts with international hotel brands like Marriott International, Accor Hotels, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) across nine operational properties. Shankar also mentioned that Brigade Hotel Ventures has signed a hotel with Hyatt Hotels and will add a Grand Hyatt in Chennai. Its pipeline includes six upcoming hotels with Marriott International and one with IHG.
 
From the funds raised in the IPO, around Rs 468 crore will be used to fully pay off the company’s institutional debt, said Ananda Natarajan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Brigade Hotel Ventures. The remaining funds will be used to invest in and acquire a land parcel in Hyderabad for a hotel project, with approximately Rs 90 crore allocated for opportunistic purchases, such as land parcels, he added.
 
In terms of occupancy, the company’s occupancy rate across its portfolio stands at 77 per cent, while the industry’s average occupancy rate is around 65 per cent, Shankar noted. The revenue per available room (RevPAR) for the hotels rose by 14 to 15 per cent in FY25 on a year-on-year basis, and she anticipates this year’s RevPAR to reach record levels similar to last year.
 
She further added that the office market is a key driver for hotels in business cities, with Bengaluru being a major contributor to the company’s revenue. The company is open to entering the branded residency segment but has no immediate plans for it, she explained.

Topics :Brigade groupHotel industry

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

