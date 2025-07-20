Home / Markets / IPO / IPO fundraising up 45% to Rs 45,350 cr in Jan-Jun despite global headwinds

IPO fundraising up 45% to Rs 45,350 cr in Jan-Jun despite global headwinds

Going forward, the IPO market is expected to remain cautiously optimistic in the second half of 2025, supported by robust inflows of domestic investment, positive investor sentiment, experts said

Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr
A majority of the companies accessing the IPO route belonged to industrial sectors such as manufacturing and infrastructure, reflecting continued investor interest in core economy-driven businesses | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fundraising through initial public offerings (IPOs) rose to Rs 45,350 crore in the first half of 2025, marking a 45 per cent increase from a year ago, despite global trade headwinds, geopolitical conflicts, and macroeconomic concerns.

However, the number of IPOs declined to 24 during the period under review from 36 in the January-June period of 2024, indicating a rise in the average size of public issues.

Going forward, the IPO market is expected to remain cautiously optimistic in the second half of 2025, supported by robust inflows of domestic investment, positive investor sentiment, and strong growth visibility, experts said. 

According to data shared by merchant bankers, 24 companies mobilised Rs 45,351 crore in the January-June period of 2025, compared to Rs 31,281 crore raised by 36 firms during the same period last year.

"The first half of the year saw market sentiment tempered by ongoing global trade tensions, geopolitical uncertainties, and macroeconomic challenges. Despite these concerns, companies successfully raised over Rs 45,000 crore via IPOs during this period," said Neha Agarwal, Managing Director and Head? Equity Capital Markets, JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Adding to the momentum, the first half of 2025 also witnessed a sharp rise in draft IPO filings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). A total of 118 companies submitted preliminary papers, up from 52 in the corresponding period of 2024.

JM Financial led the IPO league table, topping both volume and value charts with 10 issuances collectively raising Rs 26,838 crore in Q1FY26 alone, according to data from Prime Database. 

During the January-June 2025 period, 24 mainboard IPOs were launched, with 67 per cent of them listing at a premium. The overall performance of IPOs remained strong, delivering an average return of around 25 per cent to investors.

Among the major IPOs launched during this period were HDB Financial Services (Rs 12,500 crore), Hexaware Technologies (Rs 8,750 crore), Schloss Bangalore (Rs 3,500 crore), and Ather Energy (Rs 2,981 crore).

Most of these IPOs consisted of a mix of fresh equity issuance and offer for sale by existing shareholders. The proceeds were primarily used to fund business expansion plans, repay debt, and meet working capital requirements.

A majority of the companies accessing the IPO route belonged to industrial sectors such as manufacturing and infrastructure, reflecting continued investor interest in core economy-driven businesses.

Further, in July, at least four IPOs have been launched and at least five are in the pipeline, indicating sustained market activity.

Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic, Ratiraj Tibrewal, CEO of Choice Capital Advisors, said.

He noted that economic conditions are expected to improve in H2 compared to H1, due to easing global and domestic headwinds such as inflation, interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and currency volatility.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, added that this improvement could bode well for the stock market. However, he cautioned that premium valuations and a potential lack of foreign institutional and retail investor inflows could weigh on a year-on-year basis, considering the high base of Rs 1.3 trillion in H2CY24.

He further noted that earnings upgrades in Q1FY26 and Q2FY26, along with progress on a trade deal with the US, will play a key role in shaping the IPO market trend in the latter half of the year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Savy Infra sets SME IPO price band at ₹114-120/share, issue to open Jul 21

NSDL plans to start taking investor orders for IPO from next week

Premium

Startup coalition builds IPO runway for 40 firms eyeing $90 bn market

Indira IVF refiles draft IPO via confidential route; Gaudium to follow

PhysicsWallah appoints first chief marketing officer ahead of IPO

Topics :IPOsIPO fundraisingFundraising

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story