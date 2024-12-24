Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Carraro India IPO subscribed 1.12 times on final day of bidding offer

Carraro India IPO subscribed 1.12 times on final day of bidding offer

The initial share sale of Carraro India Ltd got subscribed 1.12 times on the last day of bidding on Tuesday.

ipo market listing share market
Carraro India operates two manufacturing plants in Pune -- one for drivelines and the other for gears. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 8:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial share sale of Carraro India Ltd got subscribed 1.12 times on the last day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 146,188,14 shares against 130,988,03 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 2.21 times, while the retail individual investors (RIIs) portion received 71 per cent subscriptions. Non-institutional investors attracted 60 per cent of subscriptions.

Carraro India Ltd on Thursday said it has garnered Rs 375 crore from anchor investors.

The issue has a price band of Rs 668-704 per share.

Carraro India's IPO is completely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 1,250 crore by Carraro International SE, with no fresh issue component, according to the red herring prospectus.

Since the entire issue is an OFS, all proceeds from the IPO will go directly to the selling shareholder rather than the company.

Also Read

Unimech Aerospace IPO worth Rs 500 cr subscribed 9 times on day 2 of offer

Indo Farm IPO to open on Dec 31 with price band of Rs 204-215 per share

Senores, Ventive, Carraro IPOs to close: Check subscription status, GMP

A guide to check Concord Enviro allotment status on BSE, NSE, Link Intime

Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Founded in 1997, Carraro India, a subsidiary of Carraro S.p.A, began its manufacturing journey with transmission systems in 1999 and axles in 2000.

The company started its operations using IP rights licensed from other entities within the Carraro Group and specialises in complex engineering products and solutions for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

It serves as an independent tier-1 provider, concentrating on axles and transmission systems for agricultural tractors and construction vehicles.

Carraro India operates two manufacturing plants in Pune -- one for drivelines and the other for gears.

These plants are equipped with advanced technologies for casting, machining, assembly, prototyping, testing, painting, and heat treatment.

Its key customers include large domestic and international OEMs. It exports to customers in Asia directly and indirectly and outside Asia through Carraro Drive Tech Italia.

Its key clients in the agricultural tractor sector include CNH, TAFE, Mahindra and Mahindra, John Deere India Pvt Ltd, Escorts Kubota, Action Construction Ltd, and International Tractors Ltd.

In the construction vehicle sector, it serves CNH, Bull Machines, Liugong, Manitou Equipment, Doosan, Escorts Kubota, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Action Construction Ltd.

Axis Capital Ltd, BNP Paribas, and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPO corner: Senores Pharma subscribed 93x; Carraro 1.1x, Ventive 10x

EV-maker Greaves Electric Mobility files IPO papers, seeks Rs 1,000 crore

New listings through IPOs add 3% to India's market capitalisation in 2024

BSE postpones bidding for Solar91 Cleantech's Rs 106 cr IPO amid concerns

EV maker Greaves Electric Mobility files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,000 cr

Topics :IPO CalendarIPO activityIPO valuationIPO Indiashare marketNSEBSE

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story