Casagrand Premier Builder files papers with Sebi for Rs 1,100-cr IPO

Going by the draft papers filed last week, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt availed of by the company and its subsidiaries as well as for general corporate purposes

Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Real estate developer Casagrand Premier Builder has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,100 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of stocks valued Rs 100 crore by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS consists of the sale of equity shares up to Rs 50 crore each by Arun MN and Casagrand Luxor Pvt Ltd.

Besides, the company may consider raising up to Rs 200 crore in a pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is carried out, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Going by the draft papers filed last week, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt availed of by the company and its subsidiaries as well as for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2003, the Chennai-based company offers a diverse range of residential projects, including apartments of various sizes and independent villas, catering to luxury, mid-range, and affordable segments, all under the "Casagrand" brand, with a particular focus on mid-range offerings.

As of May 2024, the company had completed 101 projects with a saleable area of 21.45 million sq ft and was working on 42 ongoing projects and had 17 upcoming projects.

On the financial front, the real estate player's revenue from operations increased at a CAGR of 18 per cent to Rs 2,613.99 crore in FY24 from Rs 1,876.82 crore in FY22 and profit after tax grew 32.63 per cent to Rs 256.95 crore in FY24 from Rs 146.08 crore in FY22.

JM Financial and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.


First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

