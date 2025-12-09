Citius Transnet Investment Trust files papers with Sebi for ₹1,340-cr IPO

Citius Transnet Investment Trust has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to float a ₹1,340-crore initial public offering (IPO).

According to the draft papers, the proposed public offer involves units aggregating up to ₹1,340 crore and includes a strategic investor portion capped at 25 per cent of the total issue size.

Proceeds from its fresh issuance worth ₹1,235 crore will be utilised for partial or full acquisition of securities of SRPL and certain identified project SPVs -- TEL, JSEL, Dhola and Dibang, besides a portion will be earmarked for general purposes.

Citius Transnet Investment Trust is a transport sector-focused infrastructure investment trust established with an objective to acquire, manage and invest in a portfolio of transport infrastructure assets, including roads, in India.