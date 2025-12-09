Citius Transnet Investment Trust files papers with Sebi for ₹1,340-cr IPO

Citius Transnet Investment Trust has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to float a ₹1,340-crore initial public offering (IPO).
According to the draft papers, the proposed public offer involves units aggregating up to ₹1,340 crore and includes a strategic investor portion capped at 25 per cent of the total issue size.
Proceeds from its fresh issuance worth ₹1,235 crore will be utilised for partial or full acquisition of securities of SRPL and certain identified project SPVs -- TEL, JSEL, Dhola and Dibang, besides a portion will be earmarked for general purposes.
Citius Transnet Investment Trust is a transport sector-focused infrastructure investment trust established with an objective to acquire, manage and invest in a portfolio of transport infrastructure assets, including roads, in India.
The sponsor of the Trust is Epic TransNet Infrastructure, wholly-owned by the schemes of the Infrastructure Yield Trust, an AIF managed by EAAA India Alternatives Limited (EAAA).
The Trust's portfolio assets comprise a total of 3,406.71 lane-kilometres (seven toll assets spanning more than 3,043.22 lane-kilometres, and three annuity assets spanning more than 363.49 lane-kilometres) across nine states.
Financially, its revenue from operations was ₹1,987 crore during FY25 and the net loss was ₹417.7 crore.
Axis Capital, Ambit and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers. The units are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
