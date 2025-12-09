Home / Markets / IPO / RHP analysis: ICICI Prudential AMC flags these top 10 risks ahead of IPO

RHP analysis: ICICI Prudential AMC flags these top 10 risks ahead of IPO

Here are the top ten risk factors relating to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus

IPO
(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is set to open for public subscription on Friday, December 12. The company seeks to raise ₹10,602.65 crore through the maiden share sale, making it among the largest public offerings of the year.  Notably, the offering comprises an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS), with promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings divesting up to 48,972,994 equity shares of the company.
 
The public issue, which will remain open for subscription until Tuesday, December 16, 2025, will be offered at a price band of ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per share, with a lot size of 6 shares.
 
Meanwhile, early trends in the grey market indicate favorable sentiment for the public offering. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of the company were exchanging hands at ₹2,289 per share. This translates to a grey market premium of ₹124 per share, or 5.73 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price of ₹2,165 per share.
 
That said, here are the top ten risk factors relating to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):
 
Factors beyond the company’s control, such as adverse market or economic conditions, could affect its business by reducing the value of assets under management, resulting in lower management fees from mutual fund operations, portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, or advisory services. This, the comapny said, may adversely affect business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows.
 
If the company’s investment products underperform, assets under management—including those under portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, and advisory mandates—could decline and adversely affect its business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows.
 
The company’s historical performance is not indicative of future growth, and failure to manage growth or successfully implement growth strategies may adversely impact business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows.  ALSO READ | Park Medi World IPO: Analysts split on prospects; should you apply? 
Competition from existing and new market participants offering investment products could reduce the company’s growth, market share, or put downward pressure on fees, adversely affecting business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows.
 
The company depends on the brand strength and reputation of its promoters, as well as other ICICI Group and Prudential Group entities. Any harm to the reputation of these entities could adversely impact business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows.
 
The company’s investment management, portfolio management, investment advisory agreements, and other business commitments may generally be terminated by counterparties, making future customers and revenues unpredictable.
 
The company regularly introduces new products, but there is no assurance that these new products will be scalable or profitable in the future.
 
The company operates in a highly regulated industry, and any breach of applicable regulations may lead to adverse regulatory action. Additionally, changing laws, rules, and regulations, as well as legal uncertainties in India, may adversely affect business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows.
 
The company depends on third-party service providers, including distributors, for its operations. Any deficiency or interruption in their services could adversely affect operations and reputation."
 
The company faces threats of online fraud and cyber-attacks aimed at disrupting services or stealing sensitive internal or investor data. Such incidents may adversely impact business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meesho IPO to make D-St debut on Dec 10: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Snapdeal parent AceVector files updated DRHP for ₹300 cr IPO; OFS included

Investing in Nephrocare Health IPO? Check 5 key risks before you decide

Corona Remedies IPO off to a lukewarm start; GMP holds steady at 27%

Subscribed to Aequs IPO? Here's how to check allotment status, latest GMP

Topics :ICICI Prudential AMCIPOsipo filinginitial public offerings IPOsIPO REVIEW

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story