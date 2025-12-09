Meesho IPO to make D-St debut on Dec 10: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Meesho IPO listing forecast: Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho is set to debut on the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, and early grey market trends suggest a solid start.

The company raised ₹5,421.2 crore through its IPO, which comprised a fresh issuance of 382.9 million shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 105.5 million shares.

The overall subscription for the IPO was strong at 79.03 times, with total bids at 21.96 billion shares against the 277.93 million shares on offer. The issue gained momentum on the final day, supported mainly by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose category was subscribed 120.18 times.

Similarly, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors also showed strong participation, with their segments subscribed 38.16 times and 19.08 times, respectively, as per NSE data. The allotment was finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025, and investors are now awaiting the listing. Ahead of its debut, Meesho’s unlisted shares were quoted near ₹150 per share in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹39 or 35.14 per cent over the issue price of ₹111, according to sources tracking grey markets. If this sentiment holds, the stock could list around ₹150, offering potential listing gains of roughly 35 per cent. However, analysts advise caution, noting that the grey market functions outside regulatory supervision and its premium may not accurately predict the actual listing price.