India's healthcare & pharma sectors achieve record IPO issuance since 2019

India’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors raised a record Rs 14,811 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024, marking the largest issuance in last 5-6 years This surpassed the previous high of Rs 9,370 crore in 2023, showing robust growth driven by strong domestic demand amid expanding global opportunities.

Key contributors to this include Sai Life Sciences (Rs 3,043 crore), IKS Health (Rs 2,498 crore), and Sagility India (Rs 2,107 crore). Despite a lower number of IPOs this year (13 compared to 21 last year), the average issue size witnessed a considerable increase. The pharma industry in India is among the top sectors attracting investments.

ALSO READ: Senores pharma IPO subscribed 1.78 times on Day 1, retail demand strong According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of Sai Life Sciences, “Resilient and sustainable long-term growth has been evident in the global pharmaceutical industry, particularly driven by an increase in chronic diseases, sedentary lifestyles, growth of the geriatric population, and increasing health consciousness.”

The global pharmaceutical market, valued at $1,451 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2 per cent, reaching $1,956 billion by 2028.

In India, the pharmaceutical sector is among the top ten attractive industries for foreign investment, with exports reaching over 200 countries, including regulated markets like the US and Europe. “India accounts for 20 per cent of global generic drug exports by volume, positioning it as the largest global provider. Pharmaceutical exports totaled $25.3 billion in FY23, with March 2023 alone contributing $2.48 billion,” according to the DRHP of Zenith Drugs.

Experts feel that global drug shortages post an opportunity before Indian drug makers to tap the export market.

Also Read

Industry expert Shrikant Akolkar, Vice President - research, Nuvama Institutional Equities elaborates on the factors fueling growth: “Branded generics drive the domestic market, while export opportunities, especially in the US, have rebounded due to product shortages and facility shutdowns. Emerging categories like biosimilars, GLP-1 drugs, and injectables are poised to provide significant future growth.”

Additionally, the hospital sector has seen a post-pandemic resurgence, as evidenced by high subscription rates for new IPOs. Companies like Sagility India and IKS Health, focused on healthcare service delivery, reflect investor optimism in non-traditional segments of the healthcare ecosystem.

Upcoming opportunities in the sector include off-patent products, biosimilars, and innovative therapies. Analysts also point to the rising demand for healthcare services in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, contributing to long-term growth.

India’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are poised for consistent growth, supported by domestic consumption and export opportunities. “The strong historical performance and promising future outlook have instilled confidence in investors, leading to increased interest and investment in the sector,” Akolkar noted.