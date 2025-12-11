Corona Remedies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, tentative listing

The ₹655.37-crore IPO, priced in the range of ₹1,008–1,062 per share with a lot size of 120 shares, received bids for 62.65 crore shares against the 45.72 lakh shares on offer, according to BSE data. QIBs led the demand with subscriptions at 278.52 times, followed by NIIs at 208.88 times, while the retail category was subscribed 28.73 times.

With the bidding window now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment outcome, which is expected later today.

Here's how to check Corona Remedies IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

Direct links to check Corona Remedies IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Corona Remedies IPO allotment status:

Check Corona Remedies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx