Corona Remedies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, tentative listing

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for Corona Remedies IPO can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

Corona Remedies IPO allotment
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:14 AM IST
Corona Remedies IPO allotment status: Pharmaceutical maker Corona Remedies is expected to finalise the basis of allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) today, after the issue drew overwhelming investor interest and was subscribed more than 137 times. The blockbuster response was driven primarily by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs), both of whom oversubscribed their respective quotas by over 200 times.
 
The ₹655.37-crore IPO, priced in the range of ₹1,008–1,062 per share with a lot size of 120 shares, received bids for 62.65 crore shares against the 45.72 lakh shares on offer, according to BSE data. QIBs led the demand with subscriptions at 278.52 times, followed by NIIs at 208.88 times, while the retail category was subscribed 28.73 times.
 
With the bidding window now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment outcome, which is expected later today.

Here's how to check Corona Remedies IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

Direct links to check Corona Remedies IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Corona Remedies IPO allotment status: 
Check Corona Remedies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  Check Corona Remedies IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
  Check Corona Remedies IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Corona Remedies IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

While allotment is underway, unlisted shares of Corona Remedies are trading around ₹1357 in the grey market, suggesting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹295 per share, or approximately 27.78  per cent above the upper price band of ₹1062, according to unofficial market trackers.
 
Corona Remedies shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, December 15, 2025. If current grey market trends hold, the stock could deliver listing gains of more than 27 per cent. However, analysts caution that the GMP is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should be interpreted with care.
 

Topics :IPO allotmentIPO GMPIPO REVIEWIPO listing timeIPOsIPO market

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

