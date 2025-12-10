Home / Markets / IPO / Last day! Corona Remedies IPO closes today; subscription rises 50x, GMP 25%

Last day! Corona Remedies IPO closes today; subscription rises 50x, GMP 25%

Corona Remedies IPO received bids for 229.5 million shares against 4.57 million shares on offer as of 02:00 PM on December 10

initial public offering, IPO
Corona Remedies IPO last day
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Corona Remedies IPO Day 3 subscription status: With the subscription window set to close today, the initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company Corona Remedies continues to attract solid demand. The public issue has been subscribed over 50 times so far, led by robust participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
As per NSE data, the Corona Remedies IPO received bids for 229.5 million shares against 4.57 million shares on offer as of 02:00 PM on December 10. This translates into an overall subscription of 50.22 times.
 
NIIs were most aggressive, oversubscribing their quota by 14.83 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 32.15 times. The subscription from retail investors and employees stood at 19.89 times and 10.21 times, respectively. 

Corona Remedies IPO GMP today

The upbeat market mood was also mirrored in the grey market. Corona Remedies’ unlisted shares were trading at₹1,332, signalling a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹270 or 25.5 per cent over the upper price band on the final day of bidding.

Corona Remedies IPO details

The ₹921.8-crore IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.2 million equity shares. The public issue is priced in the ₹1,008–₹1,062 per share range with a lot size of 14 shares. A retail investor needs a minimum of ₹14,868 to apply for one lot and ₹1,93,284 for the maximum 13 lots.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer.
 
Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers. 

Corona Remedies IPO timeline

With the subscription closing today, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 11.
Successful bidders may receive shares in their demat accounts by December 12. Corona Remedies is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, December 15, marking its debut on Dalal Street.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meesho Share Price Today: Stock trades at 60% premium after strong listing; should you book profit?

Park Medi World IPO opens for bidding; check GMP, price band, dates, review

Nephrocare Health IPO opens; here's all you should know before applying

IPOs worth $20 billion per annum are the 'new normal' for India: JP Morgan

LEAP India, Eldorado Agritech, three others get Sebi nod to float IPOs

Topics :Stock Market TodayStock Market NewsIPOsIPO marketIPO GMPMarketsCorona Remedies

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story