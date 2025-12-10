Meesho Share Price LIVE: GMP hints at solid listing for e-commerce player post IPO

Meesho Share Price LIVE Today: The grey market trend points to a strong debut for SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm The grey market trend points to a strong debut for SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho , whose shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE today, December 10, 2025. This comes after the company raised ₹5,421.2 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), comprising a fresh issue of 382.9 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 105.5 million shares.

Ahead of the listing, Meesho’s unlisted shares were quoted around ₹154 apiece in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹43, or 38.74 per cent, over the issue price of ₹111, according to sources tracking the unofficial market.

If the sentiment holds, the Meesho stock could list near ₹154, translating into potential listing gains of roughly 39 per cent. However, analysts remain cautious, noting that the grey market operates outside regulatory oversight and its indications do not always mirror actual listing levels. Meesho IPO details The maiden issue of the e-commerce player comprised a fresh issue of 382.9 million shares aggregating to ₹4,250 crore and an OFS of 105.5 million shares aggregating to ₹1,171.2 crore. The Meesho IPO was priced in the band of ₹105–111 per share, with a lot size of 135 shares, and was open for subscription from December 3 to December 5, 2025.