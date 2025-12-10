Meesho Share Price LIVE: GMP hints at solid listing for e-commerce player post IPO
Meesho Share Price LIVE: SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho is set to debut on the BSE and NSE today, December 10, 2025, with early grey market trends indicating a strong startSI Reporter New Delhi
Meesho Share Price LIVE Today:
The grey market trend points to a strong debut for SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho
, whose shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE today, December 10, 2025. This comes after the company raised ₹5,421.2 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), comprising a fresh issue of 382.9 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 105.5 million shares.
Ahead of the listing, Meesho’s unlisted shares were quoted around ₹154 apiece in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹43, or 38.74 per cent, over the issue price of ₹111, according to sources tracking the unofficial market.
If the sentiment holds, the Meesho stock could list near ₹154, translating into potential listing gains of roughly 39 per cent. However, analysts remain cautious, noting that the grey market operates outside regulatory oversight and its indications do not always mirror actual listing levels.
Meesho IPO details
The maiden issue of the e-commerce player comprised a fresh issue of 382.9 million shares aggregating to ₹4,250 crore and an OFS of 105.5 million shares aggregating to ₹1,171.2 crore. The Meesho IPO
was priced in the band of ₹105–111 per share, with a lot size of 135 shares, and was open for subscription from December 3 to December 5, 2025.
The company received a favourable response from investors, with the public offering subscribed a massive 79.03 times
. Total bids stood at 21.96 billion shares against 277.93 million shares on offer. The issue gathered momentum on the final day, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed 120.18 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors also participated actively, with their portions subscribed 38.16 times and 19.08 times, respectively, as per NSE data.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Meesho plans to deploy ₹1,390 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to enhance cloud infrastructure at its subsidiary MTPL, and ₹480 crore towards salaries for existing and new hires in its AI, machine learning, and technology teams. Another ₹1,020 crore will be used for marketing and brand-building for MTPL, with the balance earmarked for inorganic growth, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.
