Wakefit sets IPO price band at ₹185-195; check key dates, GMP, objective

Wakefit Innovations IPO: Bengaluru-based home and furnishings company Bengaluru-based home and furnishings company Wakefit Innovations has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹185 to ₹195 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1,288 crore through a fresh issue of 19.3 million shares, amounting to ₹377.18 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.8 million shares, amounting to ₹911.7 crore.

Under the OFS, Ankit Garg, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Nitika Goel, Peak XV Partners Investments VI, Redwood Trust, Verlinvest SA, SAI Global India Fund I, and Paramark KB Fund I are the selling shareholders. Established in 2016, Wakefit is a D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) home and sleep solutions company. It offers a wide range of mattresses, furniture, and home decor products. Over the time, the company has expanded its portfolio to include pillows, beds, sofas, study tables, wardrobes, and other furniture items. Wakefit operates five manufacturing plants, with two located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, two in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and one in Sonipat, Haryana.

Here are the key details of Wakefit Innovations IPO: According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the Wakefit IPO will open for public subscription on Monday, December 8, 2025 and close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The anchor investor offer period shall be one working day before the bid opening day, Friday, December 5, 2025. ALSO READ | Meesho IPO opens Dec 3: Analysts recommend long-term buy; should you bid? The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 11. Shares of Wakefit Solutions will make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Wakefit Innovations IPO lot size Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 76 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,820 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. Wakefit Innovations IPO registrar, book manager MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers. Wakefit Innovations IPO objective According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹30.8 crore from the net issue proceeds for setting up 11 new COCO- regular stores, ₹161.46 crore for lease, sub-lease rent and license fee payments for its existing COCO - regular stores, and ₹15.4 crore for purchasing new equipment and machinery. Additionally, the company plans to use ₹108.4 crore for marketing and advertising expenses. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.