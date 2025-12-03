Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Meesho IPO opens: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Meesho IPO opens: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Meesho IPO opens today: Check price band, lot size, GMP, review, allotment date, listing date and other key details here

Meesho IPO GMP

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Meesho IPO: SoftBank-backed, much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of e-commerce platform Meesho opens for public subscription today, December 3. The company seeks to raise ₹5,421.20 crore from the public issue, which comprises both a fresh issue as well as an offer for sale of equity shares.
 
Ahead of the launch, the company has announced that it has already raised ₹2,439 crore from anchor investors in the bidding concluded on Tuesday, December 2. The anchor book saw participation from 60 investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds, and BlackRock. Other marquee names included the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Tiger Global, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
 

Further, early grey market trends suggest favorable sentiment for the public offering. According to sources tracking grey market activities, the unlisted shares of Meesho were trading at around ₹156 per share. This translated to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 per share, or 40.54 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.
 

Here are the key details of Meesho IPO that every investor should be aware of before applying for the public offering:

Meesho IPO structure

Meesho’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of 332.9 million shares worth ₹4,250 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) in which promoters and existing shareholders will divest up to 105.5 million equity shares worth ₹1,771.20 crore.
 
The company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors, and not more than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).  ALSO READ | Meesho IPO: Analysts recommend long-term buy; should you bid?

Meesho IPO price band, lot size

The public issue is being offered in the band of ₹105–₹111 per share, with a lot size of 135 shares. Therefore, investors can bid for a minimum of 135 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
A retail investor would need ₹14,985 to bid for a minimum of one lot (135 shares). To bid for a maximum of 13 lots (1,755 shares), investors would need ₹1,94,805, taking the upper price into consideration.

Meesho IPO review

Brokerages have recommended subscribing to the IPO from a long-term perspective, citing Meesho’s strong outlook heading into FY26. This is supported by scaled flywheels, AI-led efficiencies through Meesho AI Labs, and emerging growth levers such as content commerce, Meesho Mall, and financial services pilots.

Meesho IPO timeline

The subscription window for the public offering is set to conclude on Friday, December 5. Following that, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised by Monday, December 8.
 
Successful allottees can expect the Meesho shares to be credited into their demat accounts by Tuesday, December 9.
 
Meesho shares are slated to make their debut on the stock exchanges tentatively on Wednesday, December 10.  ALSO READ | Aequs IPO: Should you bid? Check GMP, Price band here

Meesho IPO registrars, lead managers

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J.P. Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book running lead managers for the Meesho IPO.
 
KFin Technologies serves as the registrar for the public issue.

Meesho IPO objective

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale (OFS), as the proceeds will be given to the promoters and existing shareholders who are selling their stakes through the public offering.
 
However, Meesho plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for investment in cloud infrastructure, funding its subsidiary MTPL, and paying salaries of existing and replacement hires for the Machine Learning and AI teams. The funds will also be used for AI and technology development undertaken by MTPL, marketing and brand initiatives, funding inorganic growth through acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

 

 

Topics : IPOs Meesho initial public offerings IPOs IPO REVIEW IPO market IPO GMP

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

