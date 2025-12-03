Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wires IPO: Which one should you bet on?

Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wires IPO: Which one should you bet on?

Analysts remain largely positive on Meesho IPO and Vidya Wires IPO, citing strong growth prospects and operational efficiency, while views on Aequs IPO are cautious

IPO

IPOs of Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires opened for public subscription on December 3

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Three mainline IPOs, Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires, opened for public subscription on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Collectively, the three companies aim to raise over ₹6,600 crore through a mix of fresh issues and offer-for-sale (OFS) shares, offering options across e-commerce, aerospace, and manufacturing segments.
 
According to the offer documents, Meesho plans to raise ₹5,421.20 crore, Aequs plans to raise ₹921.81 crore, and Vidya Wires eyes ₹300 crore. 
 
Ahead of its IPO, Meesho raised ₹2,439 crore by allocating 219.77 million shares to 60 anchor investors at the upper price band.  Aequs garnered ₹414 crore from anchor investors. It allotted around 3.34 million equity shares to 33 funds at ₹124 apiece. Additionally, Vidya Wires raised ₹90 crore by allocating 17.3 million equity shares to 10 institutional investors at ₹52 per share. 
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

GMP shows strong interest in Meesho IPO

Meesho is witnessing the strongest demand in the grey market, with its unlisted shares trading at ₹160, commanding a premium of ₹49 or 44 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹105 to ₹111. Aequs was also trading with a strong GMP of ₹46.5 or 37.5 per cent at ₹170.5 compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹118 to ₹124. However, the unlisted shares of Vidya Wires were trading with a comparatively lower premium of ₹6 or 11.5 per cent at ₹58 against the upper end of the price band of ₹48 to ₹52. 
  Analysts remain largely positive on Meesho and Vidya Wires, citing strong growth prospects and operational efficiency, while views on Aequs are cautious due to ongoing losses, high leverage, and execution risks despite structural growth opportunities. According to Prasenjit Paul, equity research analyst at Paul Asset and fund manager of 129 Wealth Fund, the choice of IPO largely depends on an investor’s risk appetite and investment horizon.   ALSO READ | Meesho IPO opens: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Also Read

Meesho IPO

Meesho IPO opens: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Meesho's Cofounder and Whole-Time Director Sanjeev Kumar

Indian ecom penetration could mirror WhatsApp user base: Meesho cofounderpremium

Banking sector

Loan growth, profitability seen improving for public sector bankspremium

IPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

Debt repayment, capital expenditure: How IPO proceeds are being utilised

Meesho

E-commerce firm Meesho's ₹2,439 cr anchor book sees 30x oversubscription

Meesho IPO: Growth story amid profitability concerns

 
According to SBI Securities, Meesho has started generating positive free cash flows over the past two years, despite net losses. The company reported exceptional tax expenses in FY25 and H1FY26 due to a business combination, which are unlikely to recur. 
 
At the upper price band of ₹111, Meesho is valued at a FY25 price-to-sales ratio of 5.3x on post-issue capital. Analysts highlighted that sustainable profitability remains a key monitorable as the company continues to invest in technology, marketing, and human capital. SBI recommends investors “Subscribe for long term.”
 
On a similar note, Angel One noted that Meesho’s strong revenue growth from ₹5,735 crore in FY23 to ₹9,390 crore in FY25, though widening net losses to ₹3,942 crore, reflects its focus on volume expansion over profitability. With a robust GMV run-rate of $6.2 billion and improving marketplace contribution margins, the brokerage advised long-term investors with a high risk appetite to 'Subscribe'.  ALSO READ | Aequs IPO: Should you bid? Check GMP, price band here

Aequs IPO: Long-term structural bet

 
Aequs, engaged in aerospace and consumer manufacturing, reported revenue growth from ₹812.1 crore in FY23 to ₹924.6 crore in FY25, with Ebitda rising from ₹63.1 crore to ₹108 crore. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. However, losses persist at ₹102.4 crore in FY25, with negative ROE and constrained profitability due to high depreciation and finance costs.
 
Analysts at Anand Rathi valued Aequs at 8.9x FY25 P/S and EV/Ebitda at 122.9x at the upper price band, reflecting the potential of its integrated aerospace ecosystem. Given fair valuation and growth visibility, the brokerage has assigned a 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating to the issue.
 
On the other hand, Angel One noted the company has an integrated aerospace ecosystem, a strong asset base, long cycle growth potential and a high barrier to entry business. However, continued losses and the majority of funds going toward debt repayment reduce near-term attractiveness. Aequs is best viewed with a long-term perspective and is therefore “Subscribe with Caution” for long-term investors, the brokerage said.

Vidya Wires IPO: Stable, predictable play

 
Vidya Wires, a manufacturer of copper and aluminium wires, offers a steady investment profile. The company is undergoing capacity expansion to double output and increase market share from 5.7 per cent to over 11 per cent.
 
SBI Securities values the IPO at a FY25 P/E of 27.1x on post-issue capital and recommends subscribing at the cut-off for long-term investors. According to Angel One, the company appears reasonable compared to peers, supported by strong sector demand and upcoming ALCU capacity expansion expected to improve scale and margins. It recommends investors to 'Subscribe' to the issue from a long-term perspective. 
 
“For investors chasing short-term listing gains, Meesho will likely generate the most excitement due to its strong growth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Aequs, with its aerospace and consumer manufacturing focus, fits high-risk, long-term investors given its exposure to structural growth themes but continued losses,” Paul said.
 
On the other hand, Vidya Wires offers a steady and predictable business model, making it more suitable for conservative investors, he added.  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

More From This Section

Meesho IPO

Willing to apply for Meesho IPO? Check these key risks, strengths from RHP

Vidya Wires IPO

Vidya Wires IPO opens tomorrow: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

Wakefit Innovations IPO

Wakefit sets IPO price band at ₹185-195; check key dates, GMP, objective

Meesho IPO

Meesho IPO opens Dec 3: Analysts recommend long-term buy; should you bid?

Ravelcare IPO

Ravelcare IPO booked 7x on Day 1; strong retail demand, GMP at 40%

Topics : Stock Market IPO Analysis Stock Market News IPOs Meesho IPO REVIEW Anchor investors Markets aerospace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon