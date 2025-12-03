Meesho IPO opens: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Meesho IPO: SoftBank-backed, much-awaited SoftBank-backed, much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of e-commerce platform Meesho opens for public subscription today, December 3. The company seeks to raise ₹5,421.20 crore from the public issue, which comprises both a fresh issue as well as an offer for sale of equity shares.

Ahead of the launch, the company has announced that it has already raised ₹2,439 crore from anchor investors in the bidding concluded on Tuesday, December 2. The anchor book saw participation from 60 investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds, and BlackRock. Other marquee names included the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Tiger Global, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Further, early grey market trends suggest favorable sentiment for the public offering. According to sources tracking grey market activities, the unlisted shares of Meesho were trading at around ₹156 per share. This translated to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 per share, or 40.54 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band. Here are the key details of Meesho IPO that every investor should be aware of before applying for the public offering: Meesho IPO structure Meesho’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of 332.9 million shares worth ₹4,250 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) in which promoters and existing shareholders will divest up to 105.5 million equity shares worth ₹1,771.20 crore.

ALSO READ | Meesho IPO: Analysts recommend long-term buy; should you bid? The company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors, and not more than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). Meesho IPO price band, lot size The public issue is being offered in the band of ₹105–₹111 per share, with a lot size of 135 shares. Therefore, investors can bid for a minimum of 135 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need ₹14,985 to bid for a minimum of one lot (135 shares). To bid for a maximum of 13 lots (1,755 shares), investors would need ₹1,94,805, taking the upper price into consideration.

Meesho IPO review Brokerages have recommended subscribing to the IPO from a long-term perspective, citing Meesho’s strong outlook heading into FY26. This is supported by scaled flywheels, AI-led efficiencies through Meesho AI Labs, and emerging growth levers such as content commerce, Meesho Mall, and financial services pilots. Meesho IPO timeline The subscription window for the public offering is set to conclude on Friday, December 5. Following that, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised by Monday, December 8. Successful allottees can expect the Meesho shares to be credited into their demat accounts by Tuesday, December 9. ALSO READ | Aequs IPO: Should you bid? Check GMP, Price band here Meesho IPO registrars, lead managers Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J.P. Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book running lead managers for the Meesho IPO. Meesho shares are slated to make their debut on the stock exchanges tentatively on Wednesday, December 10.