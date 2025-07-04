Crizac's ₹860 crore IPO subscribed 59.82 times on final bidding day

The initial public offer of student recruitment solutions provider Crizac Ltd got subscribed 59.82 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday.

The ₹860-crore initial share sale received bids for 154,56,79,488 shares against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed a whopping 134.35 times while the quota for non-institutional investors fetched 76.15 times subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 10.24 times subscription.

Crizac on Tuesday said it has garnered ₹258 crore from anchor investors.

The price band has been fixed at ₹233-245 per share for the initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares worth₹ 860 crore by promoters Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal with no fresh issue component, as per the red herring prospectus. The OFS consists sale of equity shares worth₹ 723 crore by Pinky Agarwal and ₹137 crore by Manish. Since the issue is an OFS, Crizac will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The company, which had proposed to raise ₹1,000 crore in November last year, has trimmed the issue size to ₹860 crore. It did not provide any specific reason for the downward revision in the offer size.