IPO Calendar: 5 new issues, 9 listings to keep investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: In the mainboard segment, Travel Food Services will open for subscription next week and SME segment will also witness the launch of four public issues

IPO

Eight SME companies are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

IPO Calendar: Primary market investors will remain in action next week with the launch of five initial public offerings (IPO) and the listing of nine companies on the exchanges. In the mainboard segment, Travel Food Services will open for subscription on Monday, July 7, 2025. The SME segment will also witness the launch of four public issues. 
 
In addition, Crizac (mainboard), along with eight SME companies, are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week. 

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week:

Mainline IPOs next week

Travel Food Services IPO 

Travel Food Services IPO will open for public subscription on Monday, July 7, 2025, and close on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on July 10, 2025. Travel Food Services shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on July 14, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹1,045-1,100. The minimum lot size for the application is 13 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities and Batlivala & Karani Securities are the book-running lead managers. 
 

SME IPOs opening next week

Chemkart India IPO

Chemkart India aims to raise ₹80.08 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 2.6 million equity shares aggregating to ₹64.48 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 0.62 million shares aggregating to ₹15.60 crore. The SME offering will open for public subscription on July 7 and close on July 9. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on July 10. The company will make its debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on July 14. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹236 to ₹248 per share and the lot size at 1,200 shares. Bigshare Services is the issue registrar.

Smarten Power Systems IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Smarten Power Systems will open for bidding on July 7 and close on July 9. The company plans to raise ₹50 crore through a fresh issue of 4.01 million shares and the offer for sale of 1 million shares. The price band is fixed at ₹100 per share, and the lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on July 10. The company will be listed on the NSE SME platform on July 14. Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. Arihant Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager.

GLEN Industries IPO

GLEN Industries IPO is a fresh issue of 6.49 million equity shares to raise ₹63.02 crore. The SME offering will open for public subscription on July 8 and close on July 10. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on July 11. Shares of GLEN Industries will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on July 15. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹92-97. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. Kfin Technologies is the issue registrar.

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO

The healthcare products company aims to raise ₹27.56 crore through a fresh issue of 2.24 million shares. The public issue of Asston Pharmaceuticals will open for bidding on July 9 and close on July 11. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on July 14. Asston Pharmaceuticals will be listed on the BSE SME platform on July 16. The price band has been set in the range of ₹113-123. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof. Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. 

IPO listings next week 

In the mainboard segment, the basis of allotment of shares for the Crizac IPO is expected to be finalised on July 7. Hence, the B2B education platform will make its debut on the exchanges on July 9.
 
In the SME segment, Silky Overseas, Pushpa Jewellers, and Cedaar Textiles will be listed on the NSE SME platform on July 7. On the BSE SME platform, Marc Loire Fashions and Vandan Foods will make their debut on July 7. Cryogenic OGS IPO and Meta Infotech IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform on July 10 and July 11, respectively. In addition, Happy Square Outsourcing Services will make its debut on the NSE SME platform on July 10.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

