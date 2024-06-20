Home / Markets / IPO / Dee Development Engineers IPO subscribed 8.99 times on Day 2 of offer

The Rs 418 crore initial share sale received bids for 134,284,887 shares against 14,944,944 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 9:35 PM IST
The initial public offer of piping solutions provider DEE Development Engineers got subscribed 8.99 times on the second day of subscription on Thursday.

The portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 21.71 times while the category for Retail Individual Investors received 8.41 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 16 per cent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45,82,000 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is fixed at Rs 193-203 per share.

Dee Development Engineers Ltd on Tuesday said it has mobilised a little over Rs 125 crore from anchor investors.

Of the Rs 325 crore fresh issue proceeds, Rs 175 crore will be used for payment of debt, Rs 75 crore for funding working capital requirements, and the remaining Rs 75 crore will be used for general corporate purposes.

Dee Developments is an engineering company, providing specialised process piping solutions for industries like oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing.

At present, the company has seven manufacturing facilities, with three at Palwal in Haryana, one each at Anjar in Gujarat, Barmer in Rajasthan, Numaligarh in Assam and Bangkok in Thailand.

The company's customers include JGC Corporation, Nooter Eriksen, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, John Cockerill SA, Reliance Industries, HPCLMittal Energy Ltd and Toshiba JSW Power Systems.

SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital are managers to the offer.

Shares of the engineering company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

