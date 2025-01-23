Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Denta Water and Infra IPO gets 50.6 times subscription on second day

Denta Water and Infra IPO gets 50.6 times subscription on second day

The initial share sale received bids for 26,58,10,750 shares against 52,50,000 shares on offer, translating into 50.63 times subscription

IPO
The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 4.75 times the subscription.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of Denta Water and Infra Solutions received 50.63 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

The initial share sale received bids for 26,58,10,750 shares against 52,50,000 shares on offer, translating into 50.63 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE.

The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 128.41 times subscriptions, while the category for retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 43.51 times.

The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 4.75 times the subscription.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 66 crore from anchor investors.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 279-294 per share, will conclude for public subscription on Friday.

Also Read

EPack Prefab Tech files IPO papers to raise Rs 300 cr via fresh issue

ArisInfra Solutions mobilises Rs 80 crore in pre-IPO funding round

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 115pts, Nifty ends atop 23,200; UltraTech Cement zooms 7%

Karamtara Engineering files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,750 cr IPO

Markets Today: Nifty weak; Q3 nos; Denta Water IPO Day 2, Stallion listing

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares worth Rs 220.5 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds to the extent of Rs 150 crore will be utilised for meeting working capital requirements, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has emerged as one of the key players in the field of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

It has completed 32 water management projects, out of which 11 projects were undertaken as the main contractor, one project under a consortium/joint venture arrangement and 20 projects undertaken under a sub-contract arrangement with the main contractor.

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kent RO Systems files for IPO, promoters to sell over 10 million shares

Zepto set to raise IPO size to $800 mn-$1 bn, targets $5.5 bn sales by FY26

Denta Water and Infra raises Rs 66 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Bankers shouldn't get bad companies to markets who misuse IPO money: Buch

EPC firm Lumino Industries files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,000 cr IPO

Topics :IPOsinitial public offering (IPO)initial public offering IPO

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story