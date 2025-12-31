E to E Transportation IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

E to E Transportation IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for E to E Transportation Infrastructure is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of railway sector-based infrastructure company, which concluded its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, December 30, witnessed an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue oversubscribed a whopping 526 times, according to data from the NSE.

Here’s how to check the E to E Transportation IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the IPO.

Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the E to E Transportation IPO allotment status online: Check on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html E to E Transportation IPO details The SME offering, valued at approximately ₹84.22 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares. Notably, the IPO does not have an offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Friday, December 26, 2025, to Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The shares were priced in the range of ₹164–₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares.