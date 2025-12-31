E to E Transportation IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
E to E Transportation IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for E to E Transportation Infrastructure is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of railway sector-based infrastructure company, which concluded its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, December 30, witnessed an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue oversubscribed a whopping 526 times, according to data from the NSE.
Here’s how to check the E to E Transportation IPO allotment status online
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the IPO.
Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the E to E Transportation IPO allotment status online:
E to E Transportation IPO details
The SME offering, valued at approximately ₹84.22 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares. Notably, the IPO does not have an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The public issue was open for subscription from Friday, December 26, 2025, to Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The shares were priced in the range of ₹164–₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares.
The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
E to E Transportation IPO GMP, listing estimate
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of E to E Transportation have been trading at a solid premium in the grey market as the allotment process is underway. Sources tracking the unofficial market activity have indicated that the shares were changing hands at ₹319 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹145 per share or 83.33 per cent above the upper end of the issue price of ₹174.
Shares of E to E Transportation are expected to list on the NSE SME platform on Friday, January 2, 2026. The prevailing GMP suggests a solid listing gain for the company's shares. However, investors should exercise caution, as GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be solely relied upon for assessing the company's post-listing market performance.