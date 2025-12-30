Home / Markets / IPO / Gujarat Kidney ends debut session at 8% discount after listing at a premium

Gujarat Kidney ends debut session at 8% discount after listing at a premium

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality listed at a 5.2% premium but ended the debut session 8% below issue price amid profit-booking, even as IPO activity stayed strong in 2025

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality ended their debut session on the bourses at an 8 per cent discount to their issue price. The stock was listed at ₹120, a 5.2 per cent premium to its issue price. However, due to profit-booking after listing, the stock ended its debut session at ₹105. Post listing, the stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹825 crore.
 
The ₹251 crore initial public offering was priced in a band of ₹108 to ₹114 a share. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue, and the company plans to use the proceeds for proposed acquisitions, part payment of the purchase consideration for an already acquired hospital, acquisition of additional shareholding in a subsidiary, capital expenditure requirements, and debt repayment.
 
The company operates a chain of mid-sized multispecialty hospitals with a total operational bed capacity of 340.

What does the Gujarat Kidney IPO listing signal for primary markets in 2025?

The listing comes amid a strong year for India’s primary markets. So far in 2025, 103 companies have gone public — the highest number in 25 years. It also marks the first time the country has seen two consecutive years of record fundraising in the primary market; historically, a boom year has typically been followed by a few quieter ones.

Why has IPO activity stayed strong despite volatility in secondary markets?

The surge in IPO activity has come despite a volatile backdrop for secondary markets. Corporate profit growth has softened, and uncertainty over a potential trade deal with the US has weighed on investor sentiment. Even so, the IPO market has remained resilient.
First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

