Gujarat Kidney ends debut session at 8% discount after listing at a premium

Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality ended their debut session on the bourses at an 8 per cent discount to their issue price. The stock was listed at ₹120, a 5.2 per cent premium to its issue price. However, due to profit-booking after listing, the stock ended its debut session at ₹105. Post listing, the stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹825 crore.

The ₹251 crore initial public offering was priced in a band of ₹108 to ₹114 a share. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue, and the company plans to use the proceeds for proposed acquisitions, part payment of the purchase consideration for an already acquired hospital, acquisition of additional shareholding in a subsidiary, capital expenditure requirements, and debt repayment.