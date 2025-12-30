FMCG distributors' body urges Sebi to halt loss-making quick commerce IPOs

Distributors’ body All India Consumer Products Distributors Association (AICPDF) has written to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), seeking regulatory intervention in relation to initial public offering filings by loss-making quick commerce and ecommerce companies.

This comes on the back of Zepto making a confidential filing with Sebi for its $1.22 billion initial public offering.

“Our members have faced sustained and severe market disruption due to deep discounting, predatory pricing, and cash-burn-led market capture strategies, funded almost entirely through repeated private capital infusions,” the letter said, as seen by Business Standard.

The letter said the supply chain has faced disruption due to deep discounting, predatory pricing, and cash-burn-led market capture strategies, funded through repeated private capital infusions, which have hurt the trade.

“Zepto has now formally applied for an IPO, signalling that another heavily cash-burning quick commerce entity may imminently access public markets while competition investigations into the sector remain ongoing,” the letter said.

AICPDF also highlighted in its letter that Swiggy has already completed its initial public offering and an offer for sale, which allowed early investors to exit at scale, and Zomato followed the same pattern.

It said it has already filed a formal complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) about predatory pricing and anti-competitive conduct by quick commerce platforms.

Sources however confirmed that the company has no pending inquiry with CCI. "Having a pending case with CCI is not a hurdle for an IPO. Some other companies too have had such complaints but are now listed," said a source.

The letter said an exit-driven IPO pattern, sustained losses and subsidised pricing are used to acquire market share; valuations are built on gross merchandise value rather than profitability; and public listings are then used as liquidity events for early investors — often through substantial offer-for-sale components — rather than as instruments for raising durable growth capital.