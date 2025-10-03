Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lacklustre start for benchmarks; Asian markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, October 3, 2025: As the Indian equity markets resume trading after a day off due to Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, the GIFT Nifty futures hint at a lacklustre start for the benchmarks on the week’s last trading session. At 06:36 AM on Friday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 6 points at 24,961.
On the global front, investors await non-farm payroll data, and Fed balance sheet data from the US, PPI, HCOB Services PMI from the Euro Area. Back home, investors await Foreign Exchange Reserves.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded on a mixed note on Friday morning. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading higher by 0.42 per cent after the country’s September unemployment rate advanced to 2.6 per cent, beating street estimates of 2.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.17 per cent. Markets on mainland China and South Korea are closed for holidays.
Overnight, in the US, Wall Street’s major indices settled at record closing highs, supported mainly by gains in the technology sector, even as investors kept a close watch on private labor market data during the second day of the US government shutdown. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.39 per cent, the broader S&P 500 edged up 0.06 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.17 per cent.
Markets recap
Earlier on Wednesday, October 1, the benchmark Indian equity indices snapped the eight-day losing streak after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and maintained stance at 'Neutral'. The BSE Sensex advanced 0.89 per cent to 80,983, and NSE Nifty50 gained 0.92 per cent to 24,836 levels.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,862.07 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,862.07 crore on Wednesday, October 1.
IPO today
The mainline IPO segment will see the launch of WeWork India Management IPO today. The basis of allotment for the Fabtech Technologies IPO is likely to get finalised today. Further, the shares of Jinkushal Industries IPO and TruAlt Bioenergy IPO will make their D-Street debut today.
Meanwhile, Advance Agrolife IPO and Om Freight Forwarders IPO are set to close for subscription today.
In the SME space, the initial public offerings of Sunsky Logistics, Munish Forge, Infinity Infoway, Sheel Biotech, Zelio E-Mobility, B.A.G. Convergence, Valplast Technologies, and Chiraharit are set to close for subscription today, while the basis of allotment of Dhillon Freight Carrier IPO, Suba Hotels IPO, Om Metallogic IPO, Vijaypd Ceutical IPO, and Sodhani Capital IPO is set to be finalised today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged higher on Friday morning. Brent crude was up 0.20 per cent at $64.24 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a loss of 0.25 per cent at $60.63 per barrel.
7:20 AM
