Friday, October 03, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Sify Infinit Spaces to launch $500 mn IPO in 2 weeks amid data-centre boom

Sify Infinit Spaces to launch $500 mn IPO in 2 weeks amid data-centre boom

The IPO will fund expansion as India's data-centre demand soars; company runs 14 sites and seeks capital to tap growing AI, cloud, and digital infrastructure market

data centre

The IPO reflects broader investor confidence in India’s data-centre sector, which is poised for robust expansion amid increasing digital adoption and cloud-based infrastructure demand

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd, a unit of Sify Technologies Ltd, is preparing to file for a $500 million initial public offering (IPO) within the next two weeks, according to a Bloomberg report. If completed, it would be the first Indian data-centre operator to list on domestic stock exchanges.
 
The IPO is expected to include both new and existing shares, with discussions on the final structure still ongoing. A company spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Rising demand for data centres

The fundraising comes as India’s demand for data centres is set to more than double over the next three years. According to rating agency Icra, meeting this expansion will require an estimated investment of around ₹90,000 crore ($10.1 billion). Growth is being driven by rising digital consumption, artificial intelligence adoption, and data localisation requirements.
 
 
Sify Infinit’s board approved the potential IPO on September 25, 2025. The planned offering will be managed by a consortium of bookrunners, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citic Securities Co, and JM Financial Ltd. 

Also Read

Sify, Sify Technologies

Sify inaugurates South India's largest AI-ready data centre in Chennai

building collapse

Indonesia school collapse: 3 bodies found, over 50 students still missing

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st Test, Day 2: IND 326-4 at tea break, lead by 164 runs

NZ vs AUS

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Rain interrupts play again; AUS 16/1

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; metal, bank, oil & gas stocks rise; Sai Silks up 19%

  The IPO reflects broader investor confidence in India’s data-centre sector, which is poised for robust expansion amid increasing digital adoption and cloud-based infrastructure demand. If successful, the listing will also provide Sify Infinit with additional capital to fund growth and expand its operations nationwide.
 
India’s data-centre market also features global firms such as NTT Inc of Japan, Temasek-backed STT Global Data Centres, and Carlyle Group-backed Nxtra Data Ltd.
 
The sector has attracted significant foreign investment due to strong growth prospects, according to Icra.
 
Founded in 2000 and backed by Kotak Private Equity Group, Sify Infinit operates 14 data-centre sites across India. The company provides services to both domestic and international clients and has been among the key local players in the rapidly expanding sector.
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
 

More From This Section

Pace Digitek IPO gmp

Pace Digitek IPO to list on Oct 6; Here's what grey market trends hints at

initial public offering, IPO

BVG India files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise ₹300 cr via fresh issue

ipo market listing share market

Rubicon Research sets IPO price band at ₹461-475; check key dates, lot size

Advance Agrolife IPO

Investors flock to Advance Agrolife IPO; subscription tops 9x, GMP at 15%

WeWork

WeWork India IPO: Big anchor backing, premium pricing; should you apply?

Topics : IPO Sify Sify Technologies Data centre IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon