Home / Markets / IPO / Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO receives 17% subscription on day 2 of offer

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO receives 17% subscription on day 2 of offer

On Monday, solar photovoltaic modules and solar cells maker Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd has mobilised Rs 1,305 crore from anchor investors

IPO
The Rs 2,900-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 13. The company has fixed a price band at Rs 206-217 per share. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial share sale of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd was subscribed 17 per cent on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 1,33,70,613 shares against 7,74,27,183 shares on offer, according to the details available with the NSE.

The part for retail individual investors received 61 per cent subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 11 per cent. The category for qualified institutional buyers subscribed 6 per cent.

On Monday, solar photovoltaic modules and solar cells maker Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd has mobilised Rs 1,305 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 2,900-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 13. The company has fixed a price band at Rs 206-217 per share.

At the upper end, the company is targeting a valuation of over Rs 15,000 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,143.86 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 756.14 crore by promoters, aggregating the issue size to Rs 2,900 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth a little over Rs 1,621 crore will be utilised for repayment or prepayment of loans and interest taken by the company and its key subsidiary, and a general corporate purposes.

As of March 2025, the company's borrowings stood at close to Rs 1,950 crore, the draft papers showed.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power will make its stock market debut on November 18.

It is the leading pure-play integrated solar PV (photovoltaic system) module and solar cell manufacturing company. It has a solar PV module production capacity of 7.8 GW and a solar cell production capacity of 2.94 GW as of May 31, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay Shaving Company raises ₹136 cr ahead of IPO, hits ₹550 cr run-rate

Premium

Juspay aims for $1 bn revenue before exploring IPO: Fintech's cofounder

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO off to a muted start; should you apply for it?

Fintech major Pine Labs IPO subscribed 2.5 times amid weak market sentiment

Final hours! Pine Labs IPO closes today: Check latest subscription, GMP

Topics :IPO listing timeIPO marketIPO Calendar

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story