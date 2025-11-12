Bombay Shaving Company raises ₹136 cr ahead of IPO, hits ₹550 cr run-rate

How is Bombay Shaving Company performing financially?

The company continues to deliver strong financial performance, clocking a net revenue run-rate of over Rs 550 crore and achieving PAT profitability, having doubled its performance over FY25. This fundraise is a strategic step as the brand consolidates its operations ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO).

What are the company’s future plans?

“Focusing on fast-evolving consumer needs, designing never-seen-before high-quality products at competitive prices, and building brand remains core to what we do,” said Shantanu Deshpande, founder and chief executive officer, Bombay Shaving Company. “We intend to continue this performance and take the company public soon. The idea is to do it sooner rather than later and carry the retail investor on our growth journey.”

Which segments is the brand focusing on?

The company focuses on designing and building innovative grooming solutions for young India. Competing with global players such as Gillette and Philips, the brand has captured strong double-digit market shares in its core categories, especially in trimmers, electric shavers, and the women’s grooming segment through its brand Bombae.