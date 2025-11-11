Fintech major Pine Labs IPO subscribed 2.5 times amid weak market sentiment

Fintech major Pine Labs’ initial public offering (IPO) drew a modest 2.5 times subscription, reflecting subdued investor appetite amid a string of weak market debuts.

The institutional investors’ portion was subscribed four times, while the retail quota saw 1.2 times bids. The high-net-worth individual (HNI) segment remained undersubscribed at 0.3 times. By the end of day two, the issue had drawn bids for less than two-thirds of its shares, as concerns over profitability and valuations weighed on sentiment.

How was the IPO structured and valued?

The Rs 3,900-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue worth Rs 2,080 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,820 crore. At the top end of the price band of Rs 221 per share, the company was valued at Rs 25,377 crore ($2.9 billion).