Excelsoft Tech IPO opens Nov 19; sets price band at ₹114-120: Check details

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Excelsoft Technologies, a global vertical SaaS company, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per share. The company aims to raise ₹500 crore through a fresh issue of 15 million equity shares amounting to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹320 crore. Pedanta Technologies is the promoter selling shareholders.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Excelsoft Technologies IPO key dates ALSO READ: PhysicsWallah vs Emmvee vs Tenneco Clean IPO: Which one should you bet on? According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, and close on Friday, November 21, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, November 24, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Excelsoft Technologies IPO lot size The lot size for an application is 125 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹15,000 to bid for one lot or 125 shares at the upper end price and in multiples thereof.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Anand Rathi Investment Banking is the sole book-running lead manager. Excelsoft Technologies IPO objective ALSO READ: Fujiyama Power Systems IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹71.9 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for purchasing land and construction of a new building at the Mysore Property, and ₹39.5 crore for upgradation, including external electrical systems of its Existing Facility at Mysore, India. Additionally, ₹54.6 crore will be used for the upgradation of the company’s IT Infrastructure. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.