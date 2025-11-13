Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates

Ahead of its IPO, Fujiyama Power Systems raised ₹247 crore from 15 institutional investors via an anchor book on November 12

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Fujiyama Power Systems, a rooftop solar solutions provider, opens for public subscription on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The mainline offering comprises a combination of fresh issue of 26.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of 10 million equity shares aggregating to ₹228 crore. 
 
Ahead of its IPO, Fujiyama Power Systems raised ₹247 crore from 15 institutional investors via an anchor book on November 12. The company allocated 10.8 million equity shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹216 to ₹228.
 
 
Marquee investors, including Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), Tata MF, BNP Paribas, ValueQuest - Investment Advisors, Societe Generale, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund, Astorne Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, among others, participated in the anchor book, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP

On Thursday, the unlisted shares of Fujiyama Power were trading flat at ₹228, the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Here are the key details of the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO:

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Monday, November 17, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO lot size

Fujiyama Power Systems has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹216 to ₹228 per share. The lot size for an application is 65 shares.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar for the issue. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are acting as book-running lead managers.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will use ₹180 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to set up the manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, India and ₹275 crore for prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

