Executive Centre India gets Sebi approval for proposed ₹2,600 cr IPO

Executive Centre India, a provider of flexible workspace solutions, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), comprising a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, aggregating up to Rs 2,600 crore.

Executive Centre India aims to utilise the net proceeds of the issue towards an investment in TEC Abu Dhabi, a direct subsidiary, to finance part payment of the consideration for the acquisition of TEC SGP and TEC Dubai, two step-down subsidiaries currently held by one of the company’s corporate promoters, TEC Singapore. This transaction is being carried out in accordance with the terms of the internal restructuring agreement. The remaining proceeds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Executive Centre India has been operating in India since 2008 and is part of the Singapore-based TEC Group, a premium flexible workspace provider. Executive Centre India is an India-based operator with pan-Asia operations spread across India, Singapore, the Middle East — Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates — and other Asian markets including Jakarta in Indonesia, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Manila in the Philippines, and Colombo in Sri Lanka. The company primarily leases bare-shell properties, designs, builds and transforms them into fully managed, tech-enabled, modern and aesthetically designed office spaces within grade A office buildings from landlords across these markets. These are then operated as premium flexible workspaces for a diverse customer base.

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s total portfolio comprised 89 operational centres across 14 cities in seven countries. In financial year 2025 (FY25), the company served a diverse client base of over 1,550 customers. The net revenue retention rate stood at 120.33 per cent and 123.92 per cent in FY25 and FY24, respectively. For FY25, the company reported a total income of Rs 1,346.39 crore, up 27.58 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,322.64 crore, reflecting a 27.59 per cent year-on-year growth. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for FY25 stood at Rs 713.32 crore, a growth of 22.23 per cent year-on-year.