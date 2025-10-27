Eyewear retailer Lenskart promoters set to cash in on $830 million IPO

Eyewear retailer Lenskart’s public offering is set to deliver substantial returns for its promoters, as they are collectively selling shares worth around ₹1,100 crore.

Lenskart is all set to go public with the issue opening from October 31 to November 4, at a valuation of around $8 billion. The market debut is scheduled for November 10.

The SoftBank-backed firm has fixed a price band of ₹382–402 per share. The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 127,562,573 equity shares by certain existing shareholders. The offer for sale is ₹4,875 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹7,025 crore. The company plans to raise as much as $830 million in what would be India’s fifth-largest IPO of the year.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Peyush Bansal is poised to book ₹824 crore through the OFS while retaining a stake worth ₹6,140 crore. His sister and co-founder Neha Bansal holds shares valued at ₹5,116 crore, having sold ₹41 crore worth in the IPO. Fellow co-founders Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi will each realise ₹115 crore in proceeds, maintaining holdings valued at ₹551 crore and ₹532 crore, respectively. Among institutional investors, SoftBank leads with ₹1,026 crore in OFS proceeds and a remaining stake worth ₹9,162 crore, marking a 5.4x return. Schroders Capital has made a full exit, locking in a 9.8x gain. Kedaara Capital follows with a 5.4x return on its ₹1,575 crore stake, while Temasek and Alpha Wave Global expect 4.1x and 3.8x returns, respectively.