Studds Accessories IPO opens Oct 30; GMP at 11%: Here's all you should know

Studds Accessories IPO: Studds Accessories, a Haryana-based two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories manufacturer, is set to launch its maiden public issue to raise ₹455.5 crore. The mainline offering comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹7.8 million equity shares, with no fresh issue component.

Under the OFS, Promoters Madhu Bhushan Khurana, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana and Chand Khurana; and investors Sanjay Leekha, Sanjay Leekha jointly with Charu Leekha, Charu Leekha, Nisha Leekha, Nain Tara Mehta, SE Shoes, Sunil Kumar Rastogi and Ajay Kumar Sakhuja will offload their stake.

Studds Accessories IPO subscription window will open on Thursday, October 30, and close on Monday, November 3, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, with shares credited to demat accounts by Thursday, November 6, 2025. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Studds Accessories IPO will be available at a price band of ₹557 to ₹585 per share, with a lot size of 25 shares. Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 25 shares, and in multiples thereof. For retail investors, the minimum investment required at the upper end of the price band amounts to ₹14,635. They can apply for up to 13 lots, or 325 shares, translating to a maximum investment of ₹1,90,125.

Studds Accessories IPO registrar, lead managers

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the IPO. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers.

Studds Accessories IPO objective

Studds Accessories, as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), will not receive any proceeds from the public offering, and it will be given to promoters and investors selling their shares through the OFS.

Studds Accessories financial snapshot

In the April-June quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹149.18 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹20.24 crore. In FY25, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹583.81 crore, up around 10 per cent from ₹529 crore in the last fiscal. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were at ₹104.84 crore, up 16 per cent from 90.19 crore. PAT grew 22 per cent to ₹69.64 crore in FY25 from ₹57.22 crore in FY24.