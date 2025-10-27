Home / Markets / IPO / Milky Mist gets Sebi nod for ₹2,035 crore IPO, largest in dairy sector

Milky Mist gets Sebi nod for ₹2,035 crore IPO, largest in dairy sector

The Tamil Nadu-based dairy brand plans to use IPO proceeds for debt repayment, expansion of its Perundurai plant, and strengthening its premium FMCG portfolio

Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist has established itself as a leading dairy brand in India, exclusively focused on premium value-added dairy products.
Milky Mist Dairy Food (Milky Mist), one of India’s fastest-growing packaged food companies, has received final observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 2,035 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). This will be the largest IPO in the dairy space so far.
 
The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,785 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 250 crore by promoter shareholders, Sathishkumar T and Anitha S.
 
Focus on premium dairy products and FMCG positioning
 
Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist has established itself as a leading dairy brand in India, exclusively focused on premium value-added dairy products (VADPs), including paneer, cheese, yoghurt, curd, ice cream, butter, ghee, and packaged foods. Unlike traditional dairy companies, Milky Mist does not sell liquid milk, enabling higher margins and strong positioning akin to FMCG companies.
 
With fully automated, tech-driven manufacturing facilities and an in-house logistics network for end-to-end distribution and control, Milky Mist ensures quality, efficiency, and real-time traceability. The company directly connects with over 67,000 farmers, securing a steady supply of high-quality milk.
 
IPO proceeds to fund expansion and debt reduction
 
Milky Mist Dairy is set to utilise the net proceeds of up to Rs 1,785 crore from its fresh issue towards key strategic priorities:
 
Rs 750 crore towards repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings
 
Rs 414 crore for expansion and modernisation of the Perundurai manufacturing facility, including installation of whey protein concentrate, yoghurt, and cream cheese plants
 
Rs 129 crore for visi coolers, ice cream freezers, and chocolate coolers
 
The balance for general corporate purposes (up to 25 per cent of gross proceeds, as per SEBI regulations) 
Strong growth trajectory and premium pricing advantage
  Through this IPO, Milky Mist aims to capitalise on the rising demand for premium, value-added dairy products, expand its manufacturing capabilities, reduce debt, and strengthen its leadership in India’s dairy FMCG sector.
 
The company has showcased robust financial growth, with revenue from operations increasing from Rs 1,394 crore in FY23 to Rs 2,349 crore in FY25, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 30 per cent. EBITDA stood at Rs 310 crore in FY25, with a healthy margin of 13.2 per cent. 
Milky Mist commands premium pricing, with paneer and curd products priced 10–25 per cent higher than leading brands, supported by strong brand equity and consistent quality. Its new product launches contributed Rs 511 crore to FY25 revenues, while 75.4 per cent of revenue came from daily consumption products such as paneer, curd, yoghurt, ghee, and butter. The company also operates one of the largest paneer production capacities in India at 150 metric tonnes per day.
 
JM Financial, Axis Capital, and IIFL Capital to manage issue
 
JM Financial, Axis Capital, and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
 

