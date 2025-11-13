Fujiyama Power Systems IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Monday, November 17, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

On Thursday, the unlisted shares of Fujiyama Power were trading flat at ₹228, the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Marquee investors, including Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), Tata MF, BNP Paribas, ValueQuest - Investment Advisors, Societe Generale, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund, Astorne Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, among others, participated in the anchor book, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO lot size

Fujiyama Power Systems has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹216 to ₹228 per share. The lot size for an application is 65 shares.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar for the issue. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are acting as book-running lead managers.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will use ₹180 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to set up the manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, India and ₹275 crore for prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.