Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start amid mixed global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, November 13, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a flat opening on Thursday amid mixed global market cues. At 07:33 AM, the GIFT Nifty index was at 25,954 levels, marginally down by 2.5 points.
Asian markets were trading higher following a mixed session on Wall Street. Investors are closely watching developments in Washington amid signs that the US government could reopen by the end of the week. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up by 0.4 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.2 per cent.
US equity markets ended mixed on Wednesday as investors shifted away from high-valued tech stocks and focused on the anticipated resolution of the prolonged US government shutdown. The House of Representatives was preparing to vote on a temporary funding bill to reopen the government, ending the longest shutdown in US history.
Overnight, the S&P 500 settled flat with a positive bias, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.26 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.68 per cent.
Q2 results today
Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, LG Electronics India, Alkem Laboratories, Ipca Laboratories, National Securities Depository (NSDL), Voltas, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Dynamics, Dilip Buildcon, GMR Airports, Jubilant FoodWorks, Samvardhana Motherson International, Muthoot Finance, NBCC (India), New India Assurance Company, Orkla India, Page Industries, PG Electroplast, Titagarh Rail Systems, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions will announce their Q2-FY26 earnings today.
IPO market
In the mainline IPO segment, the initial public offering (IPO) of Fujiyama Power Systems will open for public subscription. PhysicsWallah IPO will enter its last day. In the SME space, Finbud Financial Services will make its debut on the NSE SME platform.
8:26 AM
8:24 AM
8:18 AM
8:16 AM
8:07 AM
8:00 AM
7:59 AM
7:58 AM
7:55 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:55 AM IST