Fusion CX files IPO papers with Sebi; seeks to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Fusion CX Ltd, a customer experience service provider, has filed preliminary papers with Sebi seeking its nod to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Kolkata-headquartered firm's IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares valued Rs 400 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

The OFS comprises stake sale by promoters P N S Business Private Ltd and Rasish Consultants Private Ltd.

Besides, the company may raise up to Rs 120 crore in a Pre-IPO placement round. If such an initiative is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Fusion CX proposes to utilize proceeds of the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 292 crore for payment of debt, Rs 75 crore towards investment in step-down subsidiaries - Omind Technologies Inc and Omind Technologies Private Limited - for upgrading IT tools.

Additionally, funds will be used for pursuing inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Fusion CX is a customer experience (CX) service provider delivering high-end, complex, and integrated CX services across multiple channels including voice, email, chat, social media and message, and focused on key verticals such as telecom, high-tech growth and travel, BFSI, retail and healthcare.

Incorporated in 2004, Fusion CX blends deep domain expertise with a portfolio of proprietary AI tools to enable intelligent, multilingual, and omnichannel engagement at scale through a broad spectrum of generative AI-driven technologies that enhance customer engagement, operational efficiency, and digital transformation.

It has developed a multilingual global network with 40 delivery centers spread across 15 countries as on December 31, 2024.

On the financial front, Fusion CX reported a revenue from operations of Rs 991 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 36 crore in FY24.

Nuvama Wealth Management, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.