Gem Aromatics' ₹451 cr IPO subscribed 30.27 times at ₹309-325 price band

The initial public offer of speciality ingredients manufacturer Gem Aromatics Ltd got subscribed 30.27 times on the last day of share sale on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 29,61,15,202 shares against 97,82,363 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 55.28 times, while the category for non-institutional investors received 45.06 times subscription. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 10.31 times subscription.

Gem Aromatics on Monday mobilised over ₹135 crore from anchor investors.

The price band has been fixed at ₹309 to ₹325 per share.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8.5 million shares valued at ₹276.25 crore.