Sebi proposes lower dilution for mega IPOs, extended MPS timelines

Sebi has proposed easing IPO rules for companies with over ₹5-trn market cap by lowering dilution norms and extending timelines to meet public shareholding requirements

These proposals have been submitted to the Ministry of Finance for amendments to the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR)
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed lowering the minimum dilution requirement for mega initial public offerings (IPOs), a move expected to benefit large listings such as Reliance Jio Infocomm and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Under the proposed framework, companies with a market capitalisation exceeding ₹5 trillion will be allowed significantly reduced minimum public offers (MPOs). For example, under the current rules, a company valued at ₹15 trillion must launch an MPO worth ₹80,000 crore. Sebi has proposed reducing this to ₹37,500 crore. In addition, such large companies will have up to 10 years to meet the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement, compared with five years at present.
 
These proposals have been submitted to the Ministry of Finance for amendments to the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR).
 
At present, companies with a post-issue market capitalisation above ₹1 trillion must dilute at least 5 per cent of their equity. They have two years to increase public shareholding to at least 10 per cent and five years to reach 25 per cent.
 
Under the revised proposal, companies with a post-issue market cap above ₹5 trillion would need to offer shares worth ₹15,000 crore and at least 1 per cent of market capitalisation. For those with market caps between ₹1 trillion and ₹5 trillion, the minimum public offer would be ₹6,250 crore and an additional 2.75 per cent of market value. Firms with market caps between ₹50,000 crore and ₹1 trillion would need a reduced MPO of ₹1,000 crore and 8 per cent dilution.
 
Sebi cited examples such as LIC and Hyundai Motor India to highlight that large offerings can be difficult for markets to absorb, potentially deterring issuers from listing domestically. It also noted that expectations of further dilution to meet MPS norms can weigh on share prices despite strong fundamentals.
 
“Executing such large public issues may be challenging, especially in volatile market conditions, as investor demand is influenced by several factors including market sentiment,” Sebi observed.
 
The regulator has also proposed extending timelines for meeting MPS norms. IPOs with market caps above ₹1 trillion would have five years to achieve 15 per cent MPS and 10 years to reach 25 per cent from the date of listing. If they already meet the 15 per cent requirement, the deadline to reach 25 per cent would be five years.
 
In a departure from its earlier stance, Sebi has decided to retain the 35 per cent retail quota in IPOs. It said that concerns previously raised about the retail quota will be addressed through reduced MPO requirements for large issuers.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

