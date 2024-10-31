Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / HDB Financial, a unit of HDFC Bank, files for Rs 12,500 crore IPO

HDB Financial, a unit of HDFC Bank, files for Rs 12,500 crore IPO

HDFC Bank, which holds a 94.6 per cent stake in the lender, will sell shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore, while HDB Financial will issue fresh shares worth up to Rs 2,500 crore

HDB financial services, HDFC Group
HDB Financial said it would use its share of the IPO proceeds for capital requirements, including onwards lending | Credit: X
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's HDB Financial Services, the non-banking lending unit of HDFC Bank, has filed for an initial public offering of up to Rs 12,500 crore ($1.49 billion), in line with its parent's announcement earlier this month.

HDFC Bank, which holds a 94.6 per cent stake in the lender, will sell shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore, while HDB Financial will issue fresh shares worth up to Rs 2,500 crore, according to draft papers filed late on Wednesday.

HDB Financial said it would use its share of the IPO proceeds for capital requirements, including onwards lending.

Last month, HDFC Bank approved the unit's IPO, marking the group's first public float in six years as it aims to meet the financial regulator's deadline that "upper layer" non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), based on their size, activity and perceived risk levels, be listed by September 2025.

Bajaj Housing Finance went public in September to meet that requirement, in what was one of the best major listings in a red-hot Indian IPO market this year.

About 270 companies in India have raised more than $12.57 billion through IPOs so far this year, according to LSEG data, higher than the $7.42 billion raised in all of last year.

More From This Section

Premium

Firms get second shot at IPO jackpot as buoyant markets offer a lifeline

Swiggy unfazed by urban demand slump, launches Rs 11,330 cr share sale

India's biggest IPOs of 2024: Swiggy, Ola, Hyundai Motor India, more

Swiggy IPO ups primary fundraise to Rs 4,499 cr, cuts secondary share sale

Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

Incorporated in 2007, HDB Financial Services provides secured and unsecured loans and has more than 1,680 branches across India.

Jefferies, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are among the book running lead managers to the IPO. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HDB Financial Services aiming to raise up to Rs 12,500 cr via IPO

HDFC Bank's subsidiary HDB Financial Services board clears IPO plans

HDFC unit HDB Financial Services approves raising Rs 2,500 cr via IPO

HDFC Bank's unit in talks with global banks, seeks $300 mn in offshore loan

LIVE news: Delhi's air quality tanks on Diwali, blanket of smog covers national capital

Topics :HDB Financial servicesinitial public offering (IPO)initial public offerings IPOsHDFC Bank

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story