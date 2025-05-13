Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / IPO / HDB Financial Services may seek RBI extension on listing deadline

HDB Financial Services may seek RBI extension on listing deadline

HDFC Bank's NBFC arm may ask the RBI for more time to meet its September 2025 listing deadline as IPO approval faces delays over compliance issues and regulatory hurdles

HDB financial services, HDFC Group
Premium

HDB’s IPO will be the largest by an NBFC and the fifth-largest overall to hit the domestic markets

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDB Financial Services, the non-banking financial arm of HDFC Bank, is likely to request an extension from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its September 2025 deadline to go public, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
As an upper-layer NBFC, HDB Financial is required to list on stock exchanges by September under RBI guidelines. The company filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in November 2024 for a Rs 12,500-crore IPO, which remains pending with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
Sources indicate the delay stems from unresolved compliance issues, including potential breaches of norms related
Topics : IPO HDB Financial services HDFC Bank RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon