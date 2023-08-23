Heating equipment maker JNK India files draft papers with Sebi to float IPO

Heating equipment maker JNK India Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 300 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 84.21 lakh equity shares by promoters and an existing shareholder, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

Those offloading shares in the OFS are of promoters -- Goutam Rampelli, Dipak Kacharulal Bharuka, JNK Heaters Co. Ltd. and Mascot Capital and Marketing Pvt Ltd. -- and shareholder Milind Joshi.

The Mumbai-based company may consider an issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 60 crore in the pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 276 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements and a portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.

JNK specialises in process-fired heaters, commanding a market share of about 27 per cent within the Indian heating equipment market for new order bookings during fiscal year 2023, according to F&S Report.

As of March 2023, it had an order book of about Rs 868 crore, way higher than the over Rs 143 crore order book in March 2021.

In terms of financials, the company's consolidated revenue from operations surged by 37.42 per cent to Rs 407.30 crore for the fiscal year 2023 from Rs 296.40 crore a year earlier and net profit increased by 29 per cent to Rs 46.36 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 35.98 crore in fiscal 2022.

IIFL Securities and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers of the public issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.