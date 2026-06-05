Hexagon Nutrition IPO opens: Check price band, GMP, review, other details

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of research-oriented pure-play nutrition company The initial public offering (IPO) of research-oriented pure-play nutrition company Hexagon Nutrition opens for public subscription today, June 5, 2026.

Through its maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹138.87 crore. Ahead of the issue opening, the company raised ₹41.66 crore from anchor investors on June 4.

Some of the investors that participated in the anchor book include Bandhan Small Cap Fund, Ampersand Growth Opportunities Fund Scheme-I, CP Capital, Visionary Value Fund, and Innovative Vision Fund. The company allotted 9.258 million equity shares at ₹45 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO details

The offering comprises the sale of up to 30.9 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹138.87 crore, by promoters Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar, and Nutan Subhash Kelkar.

Hexagon Nutrition has fixed the price band for its public issue at ₹42–₹45 per share, with a lot size of 333 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 333 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper price band, retail investors will need to invest at least ₹14,985 for one lot, while the maximum permissible retail application of 13 lots (4,329 shares) would require an investment of ₹1,94,805.

READ | GMP hints favourable sentiments for Hexagon Nutrition IPO; should you bid? KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue, while Cumulative Capital and Catalyst Capital Partners are acting as the book-running lead managers.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, unlisted shares of Hexagon Nutrition were reportedly trading at ₹55 apiece in the grey market, implying a premium of about ₹10, or 22.22 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹45 per share.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO review

READ MORE Swastika Investment has recommended investors apply for the issue from a long-term perspective, while Equivision has assigned a 'May Apply' rating to the public offering of Hexagon Nutrition.

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